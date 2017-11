× Officials respond to South Side barricade, man surrenders, releases child

CHICAGO — Police and a SWAT team responded to a reported barricade situation on the city’s South Side on Wednesday.

Police were at a home near 87th and King Drive around 1 p.m. where a man barricaded himself and a 1-year-old.

The child was released and the man surrendered himself around 3:30 p.m.

The child was taken to the hospital.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.