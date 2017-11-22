CHICAGO -- For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Mostly sunny, chilly Thanksgiving ahead
-
Mostly sunny, chilly Wednesday ahead
-
Chilly air, colder temps later in week
-
Cool, chilly, partly cloudy Halloween
-
Cold temps, chilly, dry Halloween on the way
-
Breezy, mostly sunny, rain later in week
-
-
Cold temps, mostly cloudy, passing sprinkles
-
Gloomy, rainy days ahead
-
Sunny skies, temps warming up
-
Sunny skies, chance of afternoon, evening showers
-
Rain throughout Sunday, temp drop Tuesday
-
-
Windy, rainy Saturday, possible snow
-
Cold temps, showers headed to Chicago area
-
Light sprinkles in Chicago area, foggy day