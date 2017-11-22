Lunchbreak: Breakfast tacos

Chef Juan Arias

Meli Cafe

www.melicafe.com

Breakfast Tacos

Ingredients:

3 corn tortillas

3 eggs

chicken chorizo, amount to your liking

cilantro, amount to your liking

pepper Jack cheese, amount to your liking

Pico de Gallo (3/4 cup chopped tomatoes, 1/3 cup chopped cilantro, 1 small jalapeno chopped, 1 Tbs lime juice)

Chipotle Aioli ( 1 cup Mayonnaise, 1/4 cup sour cream, 3 oz chipotle peppers, cholula sauce, to taste)

butter or oil (olive/vegetable)

salt and pepper, to taste

Pico De Gallo

In medium size bowl, add tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, salt, and pepper and mix. Set aside

Chipotle Aioli

In small size bowl, mix well with a spatula mayonnaise, sour cream, chipotle peppers and Cholula sauce. Set aside in refrigerator until ready for tacos.

Taco Filling

In medium size bowl, using fork to blend together eggs, salt, and pepper.

Heat pan over medium high heat and add butter to pan to melt. Pour egg mixture into pan and stir with spatula. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until egg mixture has set.

Add butter or oil to pan and begin to sauté chicken chorizo. Add cooked scrambled eggs, cilantro and cheese. Set aside.

Warm Corn tortillas and fill with egg, chicken chorizo, and cheese. Top with Pico de gallo and Chipotle Aioli sauce.

Meli Cafe’s Pound Cake French Toast

Pound Cake

Ingredients:

1 lb butter, softened

3 cups sugar

6 eggs

4 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

In mixing bowl, beat butter for few minutes. Add sugar and mix for another 2-3 minutes. Add eggs 1 at a time. Add flour. Add milk and vanilla extract. Pour mixture in pan (loaf pan) and place in preheated oven at 350 degrees for one hour. Let cool .

French Toast

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

dash of cinnamon

1/4 cup milk

Directions:

Mix eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, and milk for 2-3 minutes. Slice pound cake. Dip sliced pound cake in mixture and place on lightly greased griddle until browned on both sides. Place finished pound cake on plate and top with favorite toppings (strawberries, chocolate, etc.)