Kevin Schmit previews the 2017 IHSA State Football Championships on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The annual Thanksgiving football tradition of crowning champions here in Illinois continues at Huskie Stadium.

The IHSA will hold their eight class football championships in DeKalb this weekend as three months of play concludes with 16 teams fighting for their title dreams.

A few of the match-ups will be familiar with local fans, especially the big match-up in Class 8A between Loyola Academy and Lincoln-Way East.

Kevin Schmit of the Daily Herald appeared on Sports Feed to discuss that game and the others this weekend at Northern Illinois University on Wednesday with Jarrett Payton.

To watch Kevin's discussion on the show, click on the video above or below.