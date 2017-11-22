Great Black Friday Deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Erica Strama from the Shops at North Bridge has some great deals for the downtown mall and the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in nearby Rosemont, Illinois.

FASHION OUTLETS OF CHICAGO

Opens at 10pm on Thanksgiving night, Thursday, November 23, and closes at 10pm on Black Friday, November 24

Ted Baker Outlet

Black Bow Medium Handbag - $119.99 (regular price $295)

Deal: Take an extra 30% off outlet prices

UGG Outlet

Brown Allegra Bow Boot - $119.99 (regular price: $199.99)

Deal: Select items up to 40% off

Vineyard Vines

Men’s Lobster Fair Isle 1/4 Zip Sweater – $49.99 (regular price: $185)

Boys Sweater and Plaid Button Up Shirt - $29.99 (regular price: $85)

Deal: Black Friday Deal: 50% off Thanksgiving Day until midnight, then 40% off

L’Occitane Outlet

Gift with purchase box set featuring seven mini hand creams

Deal: Extra 20% off on discounted items and spend $85 and receive a gift with purchase

THE SHOPS AT NORTH BRIDGE

Open from 9am to 9pm

MAC Cosmetics

Mini Lip Gloss Kit - $29 (regular price: $68)

Liptensity Lipsticks - $15.75 (regular price: $21)

Eyeshadows - $15 (regular price: $20)

Deal: 25% off

ALEX AND ANI

Bangle Bracelets - $22-$46 (regular prices: $28-$58)

Deal: 20% off storewide

Daniel Wellington

Dapper Collection Watches - $141-$164 (regular prices: $190-$220)

Deal: 25% off + free strap with any watch purchase

Charming Charlie

Cold Weather Accessories - $13.50 (regular price: $18)

Deal: 25% off storewide (including clearance)

Microsoft

Invoke Voice-Activated Speaker - $99 (regular price: $199)

Deal: 50% off

House of Samsonite

Two-Piece Luggage Set - $119.99 (regular price: $640)

Deal: 80% off (if you were to buy these separately at regular prices)

Models

ELOQUII

Sequin Off the Shoulder Flare Sleeve Dress - $69.95 (regular price: $139.90)

Deal: 50% off storewide

Indochino

Made-to-Measure Suit, Shirt & Tie - $399 (regular price: $799)

Deal: Save up to 70%