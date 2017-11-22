Great Black Friday Deals

Erica Strama from the Shops at North Bridge has some great deals for the downtown mall and the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in nearby Rosemont, Illinois.
FASHION OUTLETS OF CHICAGO
Opens at 10pm on Thanksgiving night, Thursday, November 23, and closes at 10pm on Black Friday, November 24
Ted Baker Outlet
Black Bow Medium Handbag - $119.99 (regular price $295)
Deal: Take an extra 30% off outlet prices
UGG Outlet
Brown Allegra Bow Boot - $119.99 (regular price: $199.99)
Deal: Select items up to 40% off
Vineyard Vines
Men’s Lobster Fair Isle 1/4 Zip Sweater – $49.99 (regular price: $185)
Boys Sweater and Plaid Button Up Shirt - $29.99 (regular price: $85)
Deal: Black Friday Deal: 50% off Thanksgiving Day until midnight, then 40% off
L’Occitane Outlet
Gift with purchase box set featuring seven mini hand creams
Deal: Extra 20% off on discounted items and spend $85 and receive a gift with purchase
THE SHOPS AT NORTH BRIDGE
Open from 9am to 9pm
MAC Cosmetics
Mini Lip Gloss Kit - $29 (regular price: $68)
Liptensity Lipsticks - $15.75 (regular price: $21)
Eyeshadows - $15 (regular price: $20)
Deal: 25% off
ALEX AND ANI
Bangle Bracelets - $22-$46 (regular prices: $28-$58)
Deal: 20% off storewide
Daniel Wellington
Dapper Collection Watches - $141-$164 (regular prices: $190-$220)
Deal: 25% off + free strap with any watch purchase
Charming Charlie
Cold Weather Accessories - $13.50 (regular price: $18)
Deal: 25% off storewide (including clearance)
Microsoft
Invoke Voice-Activated Speaker - $99 (regular price: $199)
Deal: 50% off
House of Samsonite
Two-Piece Luggage Set - $119.99 (regular price: $640)
Deal: 80% off (if you were to buy these separately at regular prices)
Models
ELOQUII
Sequin Off the Shoulder Flare Sleeve Dress - $69.95 (regular price: $139.90)
Deal: 50% off storewide
Indochino
Made-to-Measure Suit, Shirt & Tie - $399 (regular price: $799)
Deal: Save up to 70%