× Former charter school teacher charged with sexual abuse

CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against a former Horizon Science Academy Southwest teacher.

Megan Kotarski, 28, has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

DCFS and Chicago police have been investigating allegations that she had a sexual relationship with an underage male student.

A police report says that she had sexual contact with the student between June 16 and June 18 of this year.

School administrators became aware of the allegations against Kotarski earlier this month.

She had been an instructor at Horizon since 2014.

She was placed on unpaid administrative leave and has since resigned.

Horizon is conducting an internal investigation.