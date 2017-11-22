Delivery driver caught urinating on homeowner’s doorstep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A Colorado homeowner is furious after his doorbell camera captured a delivery driver urinating on his doorstep, according to KDVR.

A package was dropped off, but it's what the driver did afterward that has William Washington furious.

His doorbell security system recorded the delivery driver urinating on the doorstep.

He immediately called Amazon about what happened.

It's not known if the driver is employed by Amazon. Washington is still waiting to hear from the company.