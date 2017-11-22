× CTA proposes to increase fares by 25 cents

CHICAGO – The CTA is proposing to increase fare prices by 25 cents for all bus and train rides, but no service cuts, under their 2018 budget plan.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the increase is intended to help fill a more than $33-million-hole increase caused in part to a drop in state funding. The price increase would be the first across the board increase since 2009.

The cost of a bus ride would increase to $2.25 and a train ride would increase to $2.50. The proposal would bump the cost of a monthly pass to $105.

Metra and Pace have already approved fare hikes for 2018.