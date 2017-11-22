Chicago organization provides children in need with winter coats, clothing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- As temperatures drop, the need for warm winter clothes spikes for needy Chicago children.

Cradles to Crayons is a new agency in Chicago that is working overtime to help these kids. Their goal is to not just give them a warm coat, but two weeks worth of clothes they would love and be proud to wear. They call their massive warehouse of donated goods, "The Giving Factory."

As big as the bins of donated clothes are, it is a far cry from what is needed for the 30,000 kids without basic necessities.

The agency aims to personalize all of their kid kits so they are full of not only the right sizes, but with things that reflect that particular child's favorite colors, interests and personal style.

For more information on how you can donate or volunteer to help Chicago children head to their website.