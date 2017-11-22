Camron Smith talks hoops and football on Wednesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This could be one of the last truly busy weekends in sports for the 2017 calendar year.

College and High School football are starting to wind down while College Hoops are starting to heat up. Meanwhile the Bulls are continuing their rough start to their rebuild on the West Coast as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

Camron Smith of Comcast 100 will be keeping his eye on all of these teams this holiday weekend. Before heading to DeKalb for the IHSA State Football Championships, he stopped by Sports Feed to talk with Jarrett Payton on Wednesday.

