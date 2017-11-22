× Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday @ Tampa Bay

* After capturing their last two games, the Blackhawks now strive for their first three-game winning streak of 2017-18. The two victories also pushed Chicago over. 500 both at home and on the road with identical 5-4-1 records.

* Tampa Bay’s five-game winning streak ended with a 5-3 home loss to the Islanders on Saturday. The Lightning surrendered their first power-play goal since October 28, though they still boast the league’s top penalty-kill percentage in November (94.1).

* The Lightning have enjoyed considerable success against the Blackhawks this decade, going 9-0-2 in the series since the beginning of 2010-11. That’s a nifty .909 point percentage, while no other team has done better against Chicago than Washington’s .700 mark (7-3-0, minimum two games).

* Duncan Keith has taken at least 30 shifts in each of his last 10 games, the longest active streak in the league. It matches the longest streak of Keith’s career, previously accomplished between 11/18/2015 and 12/8/2015.

* Patrick Kane has generated 18 points in 13 career games versus Tampa Bay, producing the second-highest scoring rate (1.38 points per game) by any active skater against the Lightning (minimum 10 games). Kane has collected at least one point in each of his last four games overall.

* Steven Stamkos has recorded four multi-goal games, including a pair of hat tricks, over 11 career games versus Chicago. Stamkos is the only active player who has averaged at least a goal per game (11 goals in 11 games) against the Blackhawks in his career (minimum 10 games).