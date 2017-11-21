WOW Air offering $99 flights to Europe during Black Friday sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOW Air could fly you to Europe for as low as $99.

All week, you could get a $99 one-way ticket from Chicago to Amsterdam, London, Dublin, and beyond for this Black Friday discounted price.

The catch? These are select flights between December and May, and you have to act fast.

Founded in 2011, WOW Air is an Iceland based company that aims to connect Iceland to North America, Europe, and Asia. They hope to provide "cheapest flights to and from Iceland and across the Atlantic while providing a memorable service all the way," according to their website.

Lucky for Chicago, WOW Air flies directly out of O'Hare, but don't expect to make it all the way to Europe and back for $99. You'll still have to book a flight back to Chicago and add on fees for checked luggage, carry-ons, and a standard seat.

Plus, there were only about 1200 tickets at that price when the deal began, but there are some left if you're up for the adventure.

To book a flight, go to: wowair.us

Watch WOW air's Chicago adventure in the player below: