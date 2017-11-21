WGN Investigates illegal dumping in Chicago, suburbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Investigates has been looking into who is trashing communities and what's being done to stop it.

In south suburban Harvey, police set up a motion activated camera. Earlier in November, police said it recorded two men driving trucks for USIC discarding boxes with paint cans near 147th and Spaulding.

USIC is the company you're supposed to call before you dig to check for buried utility lines.

Harvey police said they've issued $5,000 fines for each vehicle involved in the dumping.

Cleaning up illegally dumped debris has already cost the city $2.7 million this year.

Officials said they're frustrated to see workers for a nationally-known company trash their town.

"It really was offense to our community, to our residents, to see that a company that should be able to afford their own disposal would consider Harvey as a dumping ground,” Deputy Chief Greg Thomas said.

A spokesperson for USIC said the company said it takes this seriously, it'll be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action will be taken.

