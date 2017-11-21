Water slide is still standing one year after 10-year-old boy’s death

KANSAS CITY — In August 2016, 10-year-old Caleb Schwab was decapitated while riding a 17-story water slide at Kansas City’s Schlitterbahn water park. Today, that 168 foot water slide is still standing despite an ongoing criminal investigation.

When “Verruckt” opened in 2014, it was the world’s largest waterslide. There were considerable difficulties in engineering the ride, and its release date was pushed back several times due to safety concerns, KCTV reports.

In early tests, rafts flew off the ramp. The Travel Channel’s “Xtreme Waterparks” released footage of these tests following Caleb’s death.

While the ride has been closed during the criminal investigation, Verruckt has not been torn down yet. Residents of Kansas City are questioning why it remains standing.

“I find it disturbing that that still needs to be up,” Sen. Pat Pettey of Wyandotte County told KCTV. “A life was lost. This is the number one issue that people in my district ask me about.”

In a statement, Schlitterbahn said they remain committed to taking the slide down, but the ongoing criminal investigation is preventing them from doing so. Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office confirmed that the ongoing investigation is preventing the slide from being torn down, but they did not offer any more details.