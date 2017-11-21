This year’s McDonald’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on WGN-TV and wgntv.com from 8 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23. It will be hosted by WGN Morning News anchors Dance Ponce and Lauren Jiggetts.
Watch WGN-TV’s 2017 McDonald’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
-
Security ‘Stronger than ever’ for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade after recent terror attack
-
Local band invited to march in London’s holiday parade
-
Chicago’s Merry Own: ‘Family Classics’ returns to WGN-TV for special holiday showing of ‘Scrooge’ hosted by Dean Richards
-
Voice of Reason: Don’t tell Pat Tomasulo to ‘eat healthy’ on Thanksgiving
-
Wednesday rains to move on—but blustery new late week autumn storm to usher showers/thunderstorms back into the area; post Thanksgiving warming indicated in new 11 to 14 day projection
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Clear skies for Thanksgiving travel
-
Early Morning Hero: Luis Morales
-
Szechuan Sauce back at McDonald’s for one day
-
Cost of a Thanksgiving meal drops for second straight year
-
Early Morning Hero: Amelia Caban
-
-
New automated screening lanes up and running at Midway Airport
-
Target says customers want it to pause the ‘Christmas creep’
-
Early Morning Hero: Stacey McGuigan