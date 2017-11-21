Watch WGN-TV’s 2017 McDonald’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

This year’s McDonald’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on WGN-TV and wgntv.com from 8 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23. It will be hosted by WGN Morning News anchors Dance Ponce and Lauren Jiggetts.