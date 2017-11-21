× Uber concealed hack that exposed data of 57 million users, drivers

CHICAGO — Uber’s CEO said that hackers stole the personal data of 57 million customers and 600,000 drivers in a massive data breach in late 2016.

The information stolen includes names and driver’s license numbers of drivers. It also includes names, emails and mobile phone numbers of customers.

The company said they took steps at the time of the back to secure the data and shut down any further unauthorized access.

Bloomberg news reported that the company knew about the hack in October 2016 but concealed it.

Uber said no social security numbers or credit card details were stolen.

Drivers who were affected can read more information on Uber’s website. Customers can also find additional information on the site.

