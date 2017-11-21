× Family sues Six Flags Great America after attack

GURNEE, Ill. — A family from Batavia is suing Six Flags Great America, over an attack at the park in September.

A woman, her husband, son and a friend, were attending the park’s Fright Fest when a young man told them he was with park security and ordered them to follow him.

He wasn’t a security guard, and when the woman challenged him about it, she says, he and about 20 friends beat up her son and husband. Police arrested 9 people in the attack.

The suit claims, the park’s real security guards watched it happen, and did nothing to stop it.

There’s been no comment from Six Flags.

42.370433 -87.936047