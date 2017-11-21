Robert Mugabe resigns after 37 years as Zimbabwe’s leader

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has resigned, the speaker of the country’s Parliament said, bringing an end to his 37 years of rule.

The announcement came as Parliament began proceedings to impeach him, six days after the military seized control in the capital, Harare.

Mugabe’s resignation marks the an end of an era in Zimbabwe — he ruled the country with an iron fist for almost four decades and is the only leader the nation has known since it achieved independence from Britain in 1980.

Mugabe had clung onto power for the past week.

Members of parliament erupted in cheers and applause as the news emerged.