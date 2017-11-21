NW Indiana police to release more details about ‘Sweetheart Swindler’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBART, Ind. -- Police in northwest Indiana will release more details today about a man they call the "Sweetheart Swindler".

Lenard Adams, 32, is facing several charges -- including kidnapping and rape.

Police say he is a native of Merrillville, but also operated in Las Vegas, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Investigators say Adams exploited at least four women sexually, emotionally and financially and they believe there could be more victims.

Police are asking those victims to come forward.

A news conference is expected to be held at 10 a.m. today.