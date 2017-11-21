Midday Fix: DIY gin and tonic

Posted 11:15 AM, November 21, 2017, by

Emily deKanter, Beverage Director

Point & Feather
113 W. Hubbard
Chicago
www.PointAndFeatherChicago.com

Build Your Own Spanish Gin and Tonic

Ingredients:
2 oz gin
3 oz tonic water
Variety of garnishes including lemons, limes, pomegranate, raspberries, star of anise, lemongrass, juniper berries, etc

Directions:
Fill a large wine glass with ice and choose your botanicals, fruits and other garnishes.
Pour the gin on top of the garnish to flavor the gin. Add in tonic.
Stir lightly and add a straw

Espadin Dreams

Ingredients:
2 oz Banhez Mezcal
1/4 oz Tattersalls Cranberry Liquor
2 dashes of Aztec Chocolate Bitters
1/4 oz agave nectar

Directions:
Combine ingredients in a shaker and stir. Strain and pour over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a twisted orange peel and a piece of dark chocolate.