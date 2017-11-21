Midday Fix: DIY gin and tonic

Emily deKanter, Beverage Director

Point & Feather

113 W. Hubbard

Chicago

www.PointAndFeatherChicago.com

Build Your Own Spanish Gin and Tonic

Ingredients:

2 oz gin

3 oz tonic water

Variety of garnishes including lemons, limes, pomegranate, raspberries, star of anise, lemongrass, juniper berries, etc

Directions:

Fill a large wine glass with ice and choose your botanicals, fruits and other garnishes.

Pour the gin on top of the garnish to flavor the gin. Add in tonic.

Stir lightly and add a straw

Espadin Dreams

Ingredients:

2 oz Banhez Mezcal

1/4 oz Tattersalls Cranberry Liquor

2 dashes of Aztec Chocolate Bitters

1/4 oz agave nectar

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a shaker and stir. Strain and pour over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a twisted orange peel and a piece of dark chocolate.