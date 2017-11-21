Midday Fix: DIY gin and tonic

Emily deKanter, Beverage Director
Point & Feather
113 W. Hubbard
Chicago
www.PointAndFeatherChicago.com
Build Your Own Spanish Gin and Tonic
Ingredients:
2 oz gin
3 oz tonic water
Variety of garnishes including lemons, limes, pomegranate, raspberries, star of anise, lemongrass, juniper berries, etc
Directions:
Fill a large wine glass with ice and choose your botanicals, fruits and other garnishes.
Pour the gin on top of the garnish to flavor the gin. Add in tonic.
Stir lightly and add a straw
Espadin Dreams
Ingredients:
2 oz Banhez Mezcal
1/4 oz Tattersalls Cranberry Liquor
2 dashes of Aztec Chocolate Bitters
1/4 oz agave nectar
Directions:
Combine ingredients in a shaker and stir. Strain and pour over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a twisted orange peel and a piece of dark chocolate.