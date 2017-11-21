Man, 22, beaten, robbed near Grant Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A 22-year-old man was beaten and robbed Monday night on Michigan Avenue near Grant Park.

The victim was walking in the 600 block of South Michigan Avenue and was approached by four men around 10:30 p.m. They grabbed his wallet then attacked, hitting and kicking him.

This is the latest in a rash of violent robberies near Grant Park over the last two weeks.

All the robberies happened in the early evening hours. One victim was walking alone, but the other people targeted were not.

Last week, a mob of seven teens attacked two women walking on a path near Balbo and Michigan Avenue around 9:40 p.m.

Then a group of 8 to 10 teens, both male and female, attacked a Columbia College student and two others walking in the 500 block of South Michigan at Congress at 8 p.m. knocking them down and taking their belongings.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested in connection to one of the robberies that happened last week.

No one in custody yet for the incident on Monday.