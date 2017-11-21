Lunchbreak: Healthy Thanksgiving side dishes

Vicki Shanta Retelny, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist

SimpleCravingsRealFood.com

Festive Pomegranate and Goat Cheese Quinoa in Rosemary Vinaigrette* (Gluten-Free)

Makes 8 servings (1/2 cup each)

Ingredients:

2 cups quinoa, washed

4 cups low-sodium broth

1 cup POM Wonderful pomegranate seeds (or arils)

2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 Tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon honey

3 sprigs fresh rosemary, minced

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

dash of salt

1/4 cup goat cheese, crumbled

Directions:

Place quinoa and broth in a medium-sized pot on the stovetop over high heat. Bring to a rolling boil and then reduce heat, cover and simmer until water is absorbed. Remove quinoa from the heat and fluff with a fork. Turn into a large bowl and add pomegranate seeds. Whisk together oil, vinegar, honey, rosemary and mustard. Drizzle over quinoa and toss. Serve warm or at room temperature.

*sponsored by POM Wonderful.

Roasted Maple and Sage Petit Carrots

Makes 5 servings (4 carrots each)

Ingredients:

2 cups petit carrots, multi-colored, washed and peeled

2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 fresh sage leaves

1/2 teaspoon ground sage

1 Tablespoon pure maple syrup

dash of salt and pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Place carrots in baking dish and toss with oil, sage leaves, sage powder, syrup, salt and pepper. Roast on center rack for 15 – 20 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and serve while warm.

Artichoke, Basil and Tomato Bruschetta

Makes 6 servings (2 each)

Ingredients:

1 medium whole grain baguette, sliced

2 cups marinated artichoke hearts, drained

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, julienned

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, diced

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, shaved

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Put bread on a baking sheet in the oven to toast for 2 – 3 minutes. Put artichoke hearts in a food processor. Pulse until pureed and smooth. Remove bread from the oven. Top each slice with dollop of pureed artichoke, basil and tomatoes. Top each with cheese. Serve immediately.