‘Kindness challenge’ encourages kids to help the homeless

CHICAGO -- A fourth grade classroom is paying it forward this Thanksgiving holiday by boxing care packages for Chicago's homeless.

In the last couple weeks, the Winkelman Elementary class in Glenview pulled together 50 boxes filled with blankets, soap, toiletries and goodies for those out in the cold this Thanksgiving.

Their good deeds were spurred on by a 'kindness challenge' issued by their 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Beth LaPalermo. Those boxes were delivered today to dozens of people living on Lower Wacker Drive.

"I am excited," said 4th grader Ava Stathopoulos, "because I'm able to actually give somebody something this Thanksgiving."

This act isn't the end of the story , but really just the beginning as they class plans to challenge another classroom to take on their own 'kindness challenge' next.