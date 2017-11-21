× IL Attorney General releases annual ‘dangerous toy’ list

CHICAGO – Attorney General Lisa Madigan released her annual “Safe Shopping Guide” that highlights toys that have been recalled during the past year.

The list has been released for the past 10 years ahead of the holidays to help families while they shop for gifts.

The guide includes descriptions and photographs of toys, games, furniture, baby items and clothing that pose a safety risk to children.

“I’m proud my office has helped busy and overwhelmed parents make sure their homes are free of unsafe toys and products for the past 10 years,” Madigan said in a press release.

To view the 2017 guide, visit the Attorney General’s website.