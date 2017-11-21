Early Morning Hero: Stacey McGuigan

CHICAGO-One of our November Early Morning Heroes, Stacey McGuigan, is an Early Child Education Teacher at Gertrude B. Neilson Center. Beginning her day at 5:30 a.m., McGuigan is usually the first one at the school to greet children and parents alike, make breakfast and lunches, fix torn books and broken toys and work extra hours. We surprised her one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.
