Cubs officially fill out their coaching staff for the 2018 season

CHICAGO – One of the biggest secrets in Windy City baseball this year, which wasn’t kept very well, finally became official on Tuesday afternoon.

As expected, the Cubs named Jim Hickey as their pitching coach to replace Chris Bosio. Brandon Hyde’s promotion to bench coach was also made official while Will Venable was named the team’s first base coach.

Hickey is reunited with Joe Maddon, whom he worked with eight season in Tampa. He comes to Chicago with 15 years of major league experience as a pitching coach, will 11 of those coming with the Rays. Hickey began his pitching career with the White Sox as he was taken in the 13th round of the 1983 MLB Draft.

Hyde, whose move was confirmed by General Manager Jed Hoyer on 670 The Score earlier in November, moves into the dugout to take Davey Martinez’s position following his hiring by the Washington Nationals as manager. The Cubs bench coach under Rick Renteria in 2014, Hyde was the first base coach for the Cubs for the last three seasons.

Venable is entering the coaching ranks for the first time following his retirement as a player in 2016 following nine years in the majors. He served Special Assistant to the President and General Manager with the Cubs last season.