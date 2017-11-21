Cook County board to vote on new budget today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- When the Cook County board votes on a new budget today, fewer county workers' jobs will be at risk.

Board president Toni Preckwinkle plans to cut hundreds of positions, to plug a $200 million budget gap.

But Monday, she agreed not to eliminate 51 court sergeants, 12 sheriff's patrol officers, and 22 public guardian staff positions.

The remaining job cuts are needed, because the county was forced to repeal its unpopular soda tax last month.

