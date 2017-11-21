× Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting second child together

LOS ANGELES — Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expanding their family.The model and the musician used social media Tuesday to announce they’re expecting their second child together.

Teigen posted a video on Instagram that shows the couple’s daughter, Luna, with her hands on her mother’s stomach. When Teigen asks, “What’s in here?” the toddler responds, “Baby.”

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Legend can be heard laughing in the background.

He linked to the video on Twitter, captioning it with two hearts and two baby emojis.

Teigen also posted a self-portrait on Snapchat of her protruding stomach in a fitted black dress. “Very excited to not have to hide this anymore,” she wrote.

Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, were married in 2013. Luna was born in 2016.