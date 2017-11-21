× Bulls Game Notes For Tuesday @ LA Lakers

* The Bulls fell to the Suns in Phoenix, 113-105, on Sunday. The Bulls are just 1-7 in road games this season and have averaged a -9.1 scoring differential in those games, fourth worst in the NBA.

* The Lakers are coming off a 127-109 victory over the Nuggets at Staples Center on Sunday. The Lakers tied a season high for both first-half points (70) and three-pointers made (seven). Los Angeles’ 22-point lead (70-48) at halftime was the team’s largest halftime lead since being up 27 to the Mavericks (65-38) on November 24, 2012.

* The Bulls are 6-2 versus the Lakers dating back to the 2013-14 season but fell, 96-90, in the last matchup between these two teams on November 30 last year. The Bulls shot just 35.2 percent from the floor in that game, their second-worst single-game clip of the season.

* Lonzo Ball had 11 points, 11 assists, and 16 rebounds in Sunday’s victory over the Nuggets for his second-career triple double. Ball joins Ben Simmons as the only rookies with multiple triple doubles this season. The last rookie to have more than two triple doubles in a season was Lamar Odom who had three in 1999-00 for the Mavericks.

* Lauri Markkanen ranks third among all rookies this season averaging 15.6 points per game (Ben Simmons, 18.7 and Kyle Kuzma, 16.5). Markkanen’s scoring average is the most by a Bulls rookie since Derrick Rose’s 16.8 in his Rookie of the Year campaign in 2008-09.

* Julius Randle had a season-high points (24) and assists (five) on Sunday versus Denver. His +/- of +27 off the bench was the most by a Lakers reserve since Tarik Black also had a +27 against the Hawks on November 27 last year.