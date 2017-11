CANTON, Ohio – Brian Urlacher is one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The eight-time Pro Bowler was named one of 27 semifinalists for the 2018 Class, in his first year of eligibility.

Urlacher played his entire 13-year career for the Bears, recording over a thousand tackles, 41.5 sacks and 22 interceptions.

The election for the Class of 2018 will be held February 3rd, the day before the Super Bowl, in Minneapolis.