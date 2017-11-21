Around town at All Chocolate Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

33 S 3rd St, Geneva, IL 60134

All Chocolate Kitchen – www.allchocolatekitchen.com

Pastry guru and owner of Geneva’s All Chocolate Kitchen, Chef Alain Roby is the holder of three Guinness World Records, guest on The Martha Stewart Show and contestant and judge of numerous Food Network challenges.

A Certified Master Chef of Pastry and Sugar Artistry and Hall of Fame member in both Pastry Art & Design and Chocolatier magazines, Chef Roby is internationally known for his talent in creating sugar and chocolate masterpieces. He is the only pastry chef in the world to hold three Guinness World Records: one for the “World's Tallest Cooked Sugar Building,” the “World's Tallest Chocolate Sculpture,” and the “World’s Longest Candy Cane.” Chef Roby’s work has been featured in Food & Wine, Gourmet, Architectural Digest, Traditional Home and Veranda as well as on The Learning Channel and Food Network's Extreme Pastry and Sugar Rush shows.

He has been highlighted in three Food Network specials: Unwrapped with Mark Summers, Mystery Birthday Cakes, and The World's Tallest Sugar Building. He is the author of the cookbook, “Alain Roby’s American Classics: Casual and Elegant Desserts,” an editor’s top ten pick by The Food Channel.