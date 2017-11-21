× 3 juveniles arrested in connection to carjackings, police say

CHICAGO — Three juveniles have been arrested and charged in connection to the city’s carjacking surge, police said.

The juveniles will face stolen vehicle and identity theft charges in connection to a series of crimes that took place between October 31 and November 19.

Earlier on Tuesday, Skycam 9 watched as police arrested a carjacking suspect in the heart of downtown.

Officers were chasing his car, when it crashed at Michigan and Congress.

There have been roughly 800 carjackings so far this year, far outpacing years past.