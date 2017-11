CHICAGO — Chicago police say they have arrested two suspects after an apparent carjacking.

Police spotted a vehicle taken during an aggravated vehicular carjacking near Polk and St. Louis around noon Tuesday.

Police were able to track down the suspects at Michigan Ave and Congress in the South Loop, and two suspects were taken into custody.

There have been nearly two dozen carjackings in the past week in Chicago.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.