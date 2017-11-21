× 18-year-old charged with murder in connection to Brighton Park gang shooting

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman who allegedly drove her boyfriend from the scene of a fatal gang shooting has been charged with murder.

Flor Perez was charged with first degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the shooting happened in Brighton Park on October 26 on the 4400 block of South Maplewood Avenue.

Jeyson Gonzalez, 15, was killed and another teen was injured.

Police said Perez initially lied about where she was at the time and later admitted in a videotaped statement that she knew the shooting was going to happen, and drove the getaway vehicle.

Bail was set at $75,000 and she is due in court November 28.