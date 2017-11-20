WATCH: Bus photobombs LIVE video of Georgia Dome implosion

ATLANTA — The Weather Channel was perfectly set up to watch the Georgia Dome implosion Monday morning — but they were not prepared for what happened next.

A bus pulled up and blocked their Facebook live stream in an epic photobomb that has gained traction online.

Nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives were on hand to blast the Georgia Dome in Atlanta to smithereens at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

People gathered at windows of tall office buildings, at a nearby revolving hotel-top restaurant, in parking lots and at other areas around the scene downtown to watch the blast.

The Weather Channel watched the initial blast, before a MARTA bus pulled in front of their shot and stayed there for most of the implosion.

Watch the bus’s photobomb in the player above