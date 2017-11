× Report: Andre Dawson coming back to Cubs

MIAMI – The Cubs are about to get one of their MVPs back.

According to multiple sources, Andre Dawson is heading to the North Side to officially rejoin the organization in some capacity.

The Miami #Marlins loss is the Chicago #Cubs gain as #HOF Andre Dawson, one of classiest men in #MLB, about to officially rejoin organization — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 20, 2017

Andre Dawson meeting with Cubs CEOTom Ricketts today in hopes of finding a role for the hall of fame outfielder. First report of mutual interest @BNightengale — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) November 20, 2017

Dawson fell into the Cubs lap after he was let go by Derek Jeter and the Miami Marlins new ownership group.

It’s still unclear what role the Hawk will fill at Wrigley, but it never hurts having a Hall of Famer in the mix.