Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are celebrating 70 years of marriage Monday. With this milestone, Queen Elizabeth has become the first British monarch to reach her "platinum" wedding anniversary.

Buckingham Palace released new photographs of the royal couple at Windsor Castle in honor of the big milestone.

To mark The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh's 70th Wedding Anniversary, new photographic portraits have been released worldwide. pic.twitter.com/Jl6elndhFe — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 18, 2017

The portraits of Her Majesty and The Duke were taken by British photographer Matt Holyoak of Camera Press, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle earlier this month. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/YFUyp8azJJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 19, 2017

In these new photographs, The Queen and The Duke were pictured in front of a platinum-textured back drop.

The marriage of the then Princess Elizabeth to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten took place at Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/Orf37QKqwC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 19, 2017

The bells rang for three hours at Westminster Abbey where they got married on November 20, 1947.

#HappyAnniversary to The Queen & The Duke of Edinburgh, today celebrating 70 years of marriage!

Discover more photos here: https://t.co/M3pWuT0ITX pic.twitter.com/GQEjVyeWQ9 — RoyalCollectionTrust (@RCT) November 20, 2017

Prince Philip is 96 years old, and Queen Elizabeth II is 91.

With the death of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej last year, Queen Elizabeth II also became the world's oldest living monarch according to BBC.