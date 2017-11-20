Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are celebrating 70 years of marriage Monday. With this milestone, Queen Elizabeth has become the first British monarch to reach her "platinum" wedding anniversary.
Buckingham Palace released new photographs of the royal couple at Windsor Castle in honor of the big milestone.
The bells rang for three hours at Westminster Abbey where they got married on November 20, 1947.
Prince Philip is 96 years old, and Queen Elizabeth II is 91.
With the death of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej last year, Queen Elizabeth II also became the world's oldest living monarch according to BBC.