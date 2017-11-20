Photographer Ivette Ivens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ivette was born in Radviliskis, Lithuania, 1990 Jan 29. She is currently living near Chicago with her husband, Todd, and 2 sons. Her mother was a photographer, so she found herself experimenting often. Upon moving to the States, she enrolled herself in classes at the Art Institute of Schaumburg, and a couple of workshops before figuring out what she really wanted to do with her love for photography. Her career really kicked off when she started the famous "Breastfeeding Goddesses" series.

In 2015 it blossomed into a book that is now available for purchase at www.ivetteivens.com/breastfeedinggoddesses . Stay tuned for exciting new projects!