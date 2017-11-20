Lunchbreak: Maple roasted duck

Rob Levitt

Local Foods

1427 W Willow St

Chicago

(312) 432-6575

Thanksgiving

Maple-Roasted Duck

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Remove giblets and neck from duck cavity and discard or reserve for another use. Cut off excess fat from duck cavity and neck.

In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup maple syrup, 1 Tablespoon black pepper and 2 Tbs apple cider vinegar. Bring to a boil and reserve.

Pat duck dry and, using a sharp knife, lightly score the skin on both sides. Season all over with salt and place duck, breast side down on a rack in a

roasting pan. Add enough water to come up just below the rack.

Roast 25 minutes, undisturbed, then flip bird onto its back. If the pan seems dry, add a little more water. This will keep the rendering fat from spattering all over your oven.

Roast 15 more minutes. Brush all over with maple syrup glaze roast for an additional 15-20 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the

thigh measures at least 155 degrees. Let rest 5 minutes before carving and serving.

Serves 4