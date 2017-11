× Former Cook County Board President Todd Stroger to run again in 2018

CHICAGO — Todd Stroger announced Monday morning he is running against Toni Preckwinkle for Cook County board president.

A spokesman for the former Cook County board president confirmed the announcement.

Stroger was Preckwinkle’s predecessor. Preckwinkle defeated Stroger in the 2010 election.

Stroger is hoping to recapture his old seat.