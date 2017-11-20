Dry weather to hold through holiday weekend

Several fronts are forecast to sweep across the region in coming days, but moisture will remain limited, and computer guidance suggests little, or no precipitation through at least Sunday. Similar conditions are expected across adjacent portions of the Great lakes and Midwest during what is typically the busiest travel period of the year. There is a chance of a few sprinkles Friday, into Friday evening, but measurable precipitation appears unlikely. The upcoming dry period is not only welcome news for travelers, but it will also allow the region to dry out following the soaking rains of this past weekend. Flood warnings and advisories remain in effect for portions of the Kankakee, Illinois, and Iroquois rivers. Temperatures are to vary widely through Sunday, but the period is expected to average near normal.