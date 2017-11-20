Craig Robinson: Music Teacher to TV and Movie Star!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beginning as a stand-up comedian in Chicago, Craig Robinson first made his mark in the comedy circuit at the 1998 Montreal “Just For Laughs” Festival. Now headlining venues and festivals across the country, he does both solo acts as well as full-band sets with his band “The Nasty Delicious.”

Before deciding to pursue his comedy career full time, Robinson was a K-8 teacher in the Chicago Public School System. He earned his undergraduate degree from Illinois State University and his Masters of Education from St. Xavier University. It was while Craig was studying education in Chicago that he also discovered his love of acting and comedy when he joined the famed Second City Theatre. Craig is best known for his portrayal of Daryl Philban in NBC’s The Office but has also starred in such movies as Knocked Up, This Is The End, Hot Tube Time Machine, Hot Tube Time Machine 2, and Morris From America, the latter of which he won a Special Grand Jury prize for acting at Sundance in 2016. You can catch Craig as Leroy in FOX’s upcoming new paranormal comedy series, Ghosted this fall. Craig currently resides in Los Angeles and continues to headline solo dates as well as with his band