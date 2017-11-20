Bears wide receiver Cam Meredith gives back for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bears wide receiver Cam Meredith may not be playing right now, but he still finds time to give back to the community. He's partnered with KRā organic sports drink in Chicago to serve Thanksgiving dinner at the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls. Meredith also gave an update on his knee injury, his thoughts on playing with Mitch Trubisky, and what it's like to play for his hometown team. To find out how you can help this holiday, go to DrinkKra.com.