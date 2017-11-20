Bears Insider on another division loss

WGN Radio Bears Insider, Adam Hoge breaks down yet another division loss under John Fox. Hoge gives his thoughts on the future of Connor Barth, gives credit to the offensive gameplan that included Adam Shaheen and Tarik Cohen, but was then baffled when they got away from that successful formula during a two-minute drill.
