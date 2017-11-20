American Music Awards 2017: Winners list and highlights

Bruno Mars wasn’t at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, but he was the big winner with seven awards, including entertainer of the year. Mars also won video of the year and favorite male artist, pop/rock, and favorite album, pop/rock.

“I wish I could be partying with y’all,” said Mars, who appeared in a video.

Also picking up multiple awards were Keith Urban, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

Diana Ross received the lifetime achievement award at the American Music Awards.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama congratulated Ross in a video before the style icon, singer and actress delivered an upbeat medley of her hits. Her performance Sunday included “I’m Coming Out,” ”Take Me Higher” and “The Best Years of My Life.”

She dedicated the performance to her fans, saying “You are everything to me,” and invited her family up on the stage to celebrate the honor, including the awards show host Tracee Ellis Ross.

Kelly Clarkson and Pink opened the American Music Awards with a tribute to first responders with a powerhouse vocal duet of R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts.” Before their performance on Sunday night in Los Angeles, Jamie Foxx stood in front of a group of first responders and said that this year “tested our faith.”

The two pop singers traded vocals on the song while images from recent natural disasters played on screens behind them. They ended the duet with a hug and got a standing ovation.

Here’s a list of the winners at the 2017 American Music Awards, held Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:

— Artist of the year: Bruno Mars.

— New artist of the year: Niall Horan.

— Collaboration of the year: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, “Despacito.”

— Video of the year: Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like.”

— Tour of the year: Coldplay.

— Favorite pop/rock male artist: Bruno Mars.

— Favorite pop/rock female artist: Lady Gaga.

— Favorite pop/rock duo or group: Imagine Dragons.

— Favorite country male artist: Keith Urban.

— Favorite country female artist: Carrie Underwood.

— Favorite country duo or group: Little Big Town.

— Favorite rap/hip-hop artist: Drake.

— Favorite soul/R&B male artist: Bruno Mars.

— Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Beyonce.

— Favorite alternative rock artist: Linkin Park.

— Favorite adult contemporary artist: Shawn Mendes.

— Favorite Latin artist: Shakira.

— Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle.

— Favorite electronic dance music artist: The Chainsmokers.

— Top soundtrack: “Moana.”

— Lifetime Achievement Award: Diana Ross.