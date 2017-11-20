× 2 men to go free in Englewood murder

CHICAGO — Two men will walk free today – for now — after serving more than 23 years behind bars for a rape and murder they didn’t commit.

Nevest Coleman and Darryl Fulton were convicted of the 1994 murder of Antwinica Bridgeman in Englewood, after confessing to a team of detectives with a history of misconduct.

Recent DNA testing suggests they did not commit the crime; so a judge ordered their convictions overturned last Friday.

They’re free on their own recognizance, but they face a retrial on the charges.