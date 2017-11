Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. – One man is dead after a shooting in the south suburbs, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Ishnala Drive in Palos Heights around 5 p.m. Monday.

Police said there is no risk to the public and the incident is not believed to be domestic or a home invasion.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 708-448-2131.