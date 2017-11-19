Sunday Brunch: Brioche Stuffing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Hogan, the chef at River Roast, shares his recipe for Brioche Stuffing.

Brioche Stuffing

10 cups cubed brioche

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

2 cups diced yellow onion

1½ cups diced celery

2 cups apples peeled and diced

1 cup peeled and diced carrots

1 small leek (white and light green parts only), halved lengthwise, thinly sliced and rinsed

3 garlic cloves, smashed

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

2 teaspoons sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 cups chicken broth, divided (see notes)

2 eggs, lightly beaten

Cooking Procedure

1. Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Spread brioche cubes in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for 1 hour or until golden brown and crispy, stirring halfway through. Remove from the oven and let brioche cool completely.

2. In a large pot, melt 6 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add onion, celery, carrots, leek, apples and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 10 minutes. Add parsley, sage, thyme, salt and pepper and stir to combine.

3. Add toasted brioche cubes and 1½ cups broth and stir gently to combine.

4. In a medium bowl, whisk together remaining 1½ cups broth and eggs. Add to pot with brioche and stir gently to combine.

5. Transfer mixture to a greased 9"x13" baking dish. Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter and drizzle over mixture. Cover with foil and bake for 40 minutes. Remove foil and bake uncovered for 40 more minutes or until the top is golden brown.