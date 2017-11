× Recent rains cause rivers to rise area-wide – minor flooding in Kankakee/Iroquois Counties

Rivers are rising due to area-wide rains Saturday totaling about a half-inch north of Interstate-80 and an inch to inch-and a-half to the south. Portions of the Iroquois and Kankakee Rivers will rise a little above flood today and Monday – and with no additional rains expected, forecast to gradually fall below flood later this week.

Below is a listing of river stages/forecasts