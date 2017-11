CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Logan Square.

Police are searching for the driver of a mini van who hit and killed a 68-year-old man just after 9 p.m. last night.

The man was walking in the 3500 block of West Armitage Ave. when he was hit by a silver minivan.

The driver of the minivan kept driving.

The man was rushed to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.